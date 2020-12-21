Please be advised that Rusk County is not under a bun ban. A front-page story in Wednesday December 16 paper stated “Rusk County burn ban continues.” The Henderson News apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused our readers and is happy to set the record straight.

