Rich with Christmas spirit, representatives of West Fraser’s Henderson Sawmill shared the love with their supporting community Monday with a ham giveaway held at the Henderson Civic Center.
Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen and his wife Carol were on hand to help distribute the more than 500 smoked hams purchased by the West Fraser company. Rusk County Judge Joel Hale made an appearance, followed by everyone’s favorite law enforcement officer, Leo, whose antics can be seen on the Henderson Police Department’s Facebook page.
West Fraser Sawmill representative Pamela Lee greeted each recipient with a smile that could be seen even beyond her protective mask and a Merry Christmas that came from the heart.
Representatives participating in the event, which started promptly at 8 a.m. with the expectation to continue until noon, were surprised at the droves of residents who turned out to get their hands on those smoked hocks. With cars lined up in all directions creeping toward their honey-glazed prize, the boxes were empty before 11 a.m.