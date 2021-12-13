Autumn’s rapidly dropping temperatures appear to have allowed cooler heads to prevail, as evidenced by Henderson Police Departments’ significantly lower overall crime statistics for the quarter.
In September, Henderson Police Department received 770 calls for service, while October’s spooky stats spiked to 819, calls dropped significantly to 764 with bellies too full of turkey to allow for much activity.
Traffic-related incidents in September dropped as officers issued 90 citations compared to August’s total of 113 with warnings issued climbing to 331 in September. October’s citations issued remained at 90 while warnings issued dropped to 267, but November’s citations dropped to 84 while the giving spirit of HPD officers led to an increase in warnings given.
Accident totals fluctuated throughout the quarter, climbing to 33 in September, dropping to 15 in October, and cresting again in November with a total of 24. HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of their surroundings, especially in parking lots and near intersections.
September’s burglaries decreased slightly with the cumulative total standing at five compared to August’s total of nine but then climbed steadily to 15 in October and 18 in November. November’s burglary totals included 13 burglaries of a vehicle, two burglaries of a building, two burglaries of a habitation, and one burglary of a habitation, with the intent to commit a felony.
Assault cases for September and October dropped slightly to 25 from August’s total of 30, while November’s numbers came in at 14. Of the 14 total cases were two Class C assault-family violence, four assaults causing bodily injury, and two assaults impeding breath-family violence. Also included were five cases of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and one assault by physical contact.
Sexual assault cases reappeared with two counts for November after having registered none in September and October.
Reports of theft in September and October came in at 20, with November dropping to 16. Thefts of varying amounts against the elderly have become common, with each month’s report showing at least one charge.
Reports of driving while intoxicated dropped to one in September but saw an increase to five in October, and a slight decrease in November with three incidents reported.
City ordinance violations continue to climb as more and more residents report at-large dogs within the city. Multiple calls were made throughout each month of the quarter regarding aggressive at-large dogs
HPD reported the seldom seen charge of solicitation of a minor to solicit a minor to commit a crime.
With Christmas shopping season in full swing, reminders should be made that abusive and vulgar language in a public place is considered disorderly conduct and is a chargeable offense.
Henderson’s crime statistics for the month of November, according to reports produced each day by the HPD, included the following:
• 18 counts of burglary;
• 16 counts of theft;
• 14 counts of assault and criminal mischief and city ordinance violation;
• 10 counts of city ordinance violation;
• Nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance;
• Seven counts of harassment, burglary of a vehicle, harassment, and possession of a controlled substance;
• Six counts of forgery, harassment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault;
• Four counts of possession of alcohol in a vehicle and failure to stop and give information;
• Three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, criminal trespass, driving while intoxicated, and unauthorized possession of a firearm;
• Two counts of sexual assault, credit or debit card abuse, driving while license invalid, indecency with a child sexual contact, injury to a child, possession of marijuana, unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon, and runaway; and
• One count of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, displaying an obstructed or wrong license plate, delivery of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct-exposing one’s self in a public place, evading arrest with a vehicle, failure to comply with requirements upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to identify fugitive-providing false information, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle, harassment of a public official from a civil commitment facility, hindering a secured creditor, interference with an emergency phone call, possession of child pornography with intent to promote, obstruction or retaliation by threat, robbery, and theft of a firearm.