Keith Lloyd a representative Conterra Networks presented a hour long presentation to the Commissioners Monday about the need for fiber optics in the county especially in the northeast section of the county.
“We are working diligently here in Henderson installing fiber to build a smart network. We are committed to delivering fast dependable service,” said Lloyd.
He then pointed out that it would provide services for carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and others.
“Fiber is the most reliable and Conterra has surpassed the FTC audit,” Lloyd said.
According to Lloyd they have been working with Eastex Telephone Cooperative with their fiber network and help enhance their network.
Currently they don’t do residential services yet but concentrate more on businesses and governmental offices. He also stressed that they want to build a network that will support the new 5-G network.
Lloyd kept stressing that the purpose of the meeting Monday was to have the conversation of how we can fill in the gaps that are currently found in fiber optics within Rusk County.
The Henderson City Council signed a contract with Conterra Networks to serve city offices, as has Vera Bank. The Commissioners will decide at a later meeting whether or not they will participate since Eastex Telephone serves a portion of the rural county and typically has request to lay more fiber every month on the Commissioners Court agenda. Even on the agenda in Monday’s meeting there were three requests to lay fiber in rural Rusk County, which was approved as has the previous requests.
According to a representative of Eastex Telephone who attended the meeting told the Commissioners that their company had already invested over $35 million already in Rusk County laying fiber.
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez presented a request to the Commissioners to approve a grant to purchase ballistic vest for the Sheriffs Department. The grant is from Dickey Foundation and they have agreed to purchase 32 vests for the department.
“This is a matching grant, 50/50,” said Sheriff Valdez.
The cost will be around $12,000 to $14,000. It was approved.
Other items on the agenda that the Commissioners approved were:
Build 100 hog pens at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center to replace some of the older ones. A proclamation was agreed to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. An agreement was entered into with Stokes and Associates Engineering to seal coat part of County Road 2107 in Tatum. A contract was also approved for professional services for work in accordance with the Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant.