A historic vote was made inside the halls of the Capitol building in Austin on April 15 as the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1927 which would open legal Texas gun owners to permitless Constitutional carry.
Introduced into legislation on February 12, 2021, with bipartisan support in its five primary authors with three Republicans and two Democrats listed, the bill survived numerous attempts at amendment which could have essentially killed the measure before it gathered traction.
When asked about the backing from across the aisle District 11 State Representative and HB 1927 co-sponsor, Travis Clardy said, “That didn’t surprise me at all. A lot of issues that are important to rural East Texans, we more often than not have support from our Democratic colleagues who represent South Texas. Most of their constituents are 2nd Amendment supporters and they represent their Districts well.”
While Texas is often associated with guns in holsters strapped onto the waists of cowboys the passing of HB 1927 would add the state to a list of 21 others to have adopted some form of permitless carry within the U.S., most within 2021, and many of them deeply blue.
As of April 6, 2021, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa (effective July 1, 2021), Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota (residents only; concealed carry only), Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee (residents only; handguns only; effective July 1, 2021), Utah (effective May 5, 2021), Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming do not require a permit to carry a loaded concealed firearm for any person of age who is not prohibited from owning a firearm.
“This was historic if for no other reason than it’s the first time any chamber in the state of Texas passed a constitutional carry bill,” said Clardy.
While arguments against the bill mount, mostly from across that expansive aisle, with calls for ever-stricter gun control and reminders of lives lost in mass shootings, backers of the legislation argue that the statistics do not support their claims.
“I think in the real world this doesn’t significantly change the gun laws in texas,” said Clardy. “We have gone to licensed carry, we’ve gone to open carry, we’ve gone to school carry without any drastic change to the landscape of gun ownership. This bill is consistent with federal and state constitutions.”
“The law as it relates to private business saying no to firearms, as it relates to hospitals and schools remains the same. I’m comfortable with it,” said Clardy, further emphasizing the bill’s minimal impact on existing gun laws and safety protocol.
“The option to get those licenses still exists. It’s a good idea for people to be trained with firearms.”
While the bill must now traverse the Senate floor on its journey toward becoming law, hopes are high on the future of HB 1927.