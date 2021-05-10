The highly contested House Bill 1927, which stands to do away with the requirement of unrestricted Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns, made its way through the Texas Senate with a total of 18 Senators voting for the bill and 13 in opposition.
After hours of question and answer lead by Republican Senator Charles Schwertner of Georgetown and discussion and voting on multiple amendments the historic House Bill 1927 has passed through the Texas Senate and will return to House chambers for a second reading.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already declared his intention to sign the bill if it reaches his desk. “I support it,” said Abbott to North Texas radio host Rick Roberts in a previous report, “and I believe it should reach my desk, and we should have ‘constitutional carry’ in Texas.”
“I am proud that the Texas Senate passed House Bill 1927 today, the Constitutional Carry bill, which affirms every Texan’s right to self-defense and our state’s strong support for our Second Amendment right to bear arms,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the passage of HB 1927 carried by Senator Schwertner. “In the Lone Star State, the Constitution is our permit to carry. I congratulate Senator Charles Schwertner for his leadership on this important issue and for the thoughtful and respectful debate in the Texas Senate today. We have moved quickly on this legislation and I want to thank all those involved who helped gather the votes needed to pass this historic bill.”
Since the initial introduction of this bill, all manner of Texans from members of the State government to law enforcement officials, and even civilian residents have been torn on their “constitutional carry” stance.
The Sheriff’s Association of Texas took a neutral stance on the bill with an in-house straw poll of Sheriffs from across the state showing an even split between those for and those against.
“For me personally, I don’t have a problem with it but the way it’s written, it needs to be tweaked. There needs to be more clarification,” said Rusk County Sheriff, John Wayne Valdez of the bill as it stood after its passing through the Texas House citing some of its more confusing enforcement aspects.
“If I had my way this would be a Second Amendment county, everybody around us is, pretty much. For obvious reasons, I’m definitely pro-Second amendment, have been my whole life. As long as it’s done properly I don’t have a problem with anybody carrying a handgun.”
“It’s just to make sure that the citizens of Texas are safe and secure knowing that we are not attempting to violate the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Valdez continued, “I can only speak for myself as the Sheriff of Rusk County that I’m definitely on board with that.”
The Police Chiefs Association adamantly spoke against the bill with Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor in complete agreement with the Association’s decision indicating aspects of the bill that could potentially take away law enforcement’s ability to ascertain that an armed individual was eligible to carry a weapon.
Open carry advocate and Rusk County resident Scott Whitfield found points of contention within the concept of “Constitutional Carry” but recognized the inalienable right of the people to arm themselves. “When it comes to open carry I don’t have a problem with people wanting to open carry,” said Whitfield, “My issue is those that are currently legally carrying took the time to learn the laws of the state and learn what you can and cannot do with that firearm. When you open that law to anyone and everyone and say they can carry a gun without that license you have to wonder do they know the actual state laws and have they been trained. That adds too much risk. Education needs to be done period.”
Whitfield’s wife, Kari, who is also licensed to carry, said “I feel more secure knowing that I have a license so that if at any time I needed to shoot my gun I have the training, I understand the laws, and that’s guaranteed because I’m licensed.”
While this is a common argument among those contesting the passage of HB 1927 Sen. Schwertner tackled this topic repeatedly on the Senate Floor.
“Any sort of restoration of rights doesn’t absolve an individual of responsibility,” said Schwertner after a line of questioning referencing the loss of background checks necessary to purchase a handgun which was previously provided through the licensure and training process. “People still need to understand gun laws, gun ownership, proper storage, and proper handling of a firearm, in this case, a handgun. I trust our citizens to exercise proper diligence in obtaining their proficiency in those areas. You either trust the citizens or you want to put in a thousand things to tell them to do something and in my case, I trust my citizens.”