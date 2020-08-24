According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have made a significant drop to 48, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
The total number of reported positive cases has climbed to 363 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 312 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The county’s death toll has risen to 3.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 433 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but no response was ever received.
Total reported cases within the state are at 562,559, with a testing total of 4,547,069. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 10,793, a substantial increase from last report’s 8,490, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 431,960, another substantial increase from the 349,833 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related fatality only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 234 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates nine active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 57 offenders having recovered and nine employees testing positive for COVID-19, while seven have recovered. ETTF also reports 12 offenders in medical isolation with 146 on medical restriction. The unit is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 187,678 offenders and 60,459 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 18,792 offenders and 4,146 staff members having shown positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 16,070 offenders and 2,954 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped dramatically to 1,882 from last week’s 3,422 with active employee cases dropping to 1,172. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remain at 127 with an additional 45 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 30 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total increased to 20 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.