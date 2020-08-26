According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County remained at 48, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
The total number of reported positive cases has climbed to 370 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 319 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The county’s death toll remains at 3.
Henderson is still leading the county with 54.5% of recently reported cases coming from the area. Kilgore follows with 10.9%, Overton at 9.1%, Tatum at 7.3%, and Mt. Enterprise at 5.5%. Other unincorporated areas hold 12.7% of reported COVID-19 cases for the last two weeks.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 446 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but no response has been received.
Total reported cases within the state are at 580,384, with a testing total of 4,668,028. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 11,395, an increase from last report’s 10,793, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 457,182, another substantial increase from the 431,960 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related casualty only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 25 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 167 offenders having recovered and 10 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while eight have recovered. ETTF also reports seven offenders in medical isolation with 48 on medical restriction. The unit is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 188,548 offenders and 61,326 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 19,581 offenders and 4,245 staff members having shown positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 17,517 offenders and 3,128 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped to 1,229 from last week’s 1,882 with active employee cases dropping to 1,097. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remain at 131 with an additional 45 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 24 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total increased to 20 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.