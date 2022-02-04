The Department of State Health Services reported 6,266 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 18 from the last reported total of 6,248. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 3,854.
The recent spike in COVID cases within the county has led to an increase in testing totals. The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 51,984, with 37,912 molecular tests conducted along with 2,537 antibody tests and 11,535 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 201.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 21,082 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 298 newly-reported fatalities as of February 3, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 44,923 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 40.85% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 23,988 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,935 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 74.34%. More than 7,094 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported one. ETTF reported 20 employees testing positive for COVID-19 while BMCC reported nine, with none at Bradshaw.
ETTF reported having five offenders in medical isolation and 113 on medical restriction. BMCC reported one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, with Bradshaw also reporting having one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 63.02%, with BMCC continuing to report a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 17.14% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,296 active offender cases, a decrease of 95 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,391, and 4,291 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 37 from the 4,328 last reported.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 231, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 59 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 78 throughout state facilities. As COVID numbers rise within facilities statewide, TDCJ has placed three units on precautionary lockdown.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.