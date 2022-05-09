Hosted by the Ministerial Alliance a Community Prayer Breakfast was held at the Henderson Civic Center to show unit with the rest of the Nation and World to celebrate the National Day of Prayer on Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m.
It was a gathering of the community all across Rusk County that included various races both male and female, various religious backgrounds, pastors and Christians, city officials and employees, county officials and employees, school officials and employees, police officers, the Sheriff and Sheriff’s deputies. Everyone gathered for one purpose, to pray for our world, nation, state, county and city.
The National Day of Prayer has it roots back to 1775 when George Washington was President. The theme this year was “Prayers for our nation and ourselves.” It also stated “In a world torn apart by strife, anger and fear of those who are different, may we reflect God’s love and may these characteristics fill our lives and our land.”
The theme ended with this prayer, “Lord, may we be your Ambassadors of these characteristics so that all will come to know the Prince of Peace, our Lord Jesus – the only true hope of Peace in our world now and forever.”
Last year the very first community prayer gathering in Henderson was called the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast but the name was changed this year to Community Prayer Breakfast. According to Mayor Buzz Fullen the name was changed since the event was turned over to the Ministerial Alliance.
Even though the name changed Mayor Fullen still served as the Master of Ceremonies. He and Pastor Josh Blizzard of New Life Church of Henderson welcomed the group to the event. Following the welcome the Police Color Guard made the Presentation of Colors. Tim Wiseman of Wiseman Ministries led the group in the song God Bless America.
Dr. Thurston Lamb, HISD Superintendent gave the history of the National Day of Prayer and then read Colossians 2:6,7 from the Bible after which he led the group in prayer. Following Dr. Lamb was Reverend Ray Geter, Pastor of Arlem Grove Baptist Church who led the group in a prayer for unity.
Second Baptist Church Pastor Fred Powell led everyone in prayer for peace in the world followed by David Chenault, Director of Communications of HISD who prayed for the schools.
Closing out the morning prayer event was Reverend Lewis Thompson, Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church. He had the group as they stood together to pray the closing prayer.
MTC (Management Training Company) provided breakfast and Snowflake Bakery did the cooking for the prayer event.