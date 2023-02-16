Rusk County Commissioners will be joining the City of Henderson on April 1, 2023, for the Don’t Mess with Texas free dump day.
Billy Hughes, City of Henderson Community Development Director and member of Keep Henderson Beautiful came before the Commissioners during their Monday morning regularly called meeting to ask that County dump sites be opened free of charge to coincide with City’s annual clean-up day. Commissioners motioned to approve the request and complimented the ongoing campaign.
Rusk County Airport Manager Alexa McAnally held a fair few spots on the long agenda, coming before the court seeking approval for Hangar Lease Agreements with Troy Harrel, Donnie Powers, and Michael Blackburn. They also approved a letter of intent from Tyler Richards, to tear down the existing hangar on GL-2 for replacement with a new structure. According to McAnally, the aging hangar is an eye sore for the Airport grounds and a danger to aircraft and equipment stored in the crumbling hangar. Richards intends to demolish and rebuild the structure, creating space for his own aircraft.
Commissioners also approved, or re-approved a Runway Justification Report prepared by KSA Engineers. Seeking a runway expansion report is a necessary second step which McAnally completed early in her days as Airport Manager but staff turnover within the TxDOT system saw her previous submission lost. McAnally will be recreating all available documentation to help the latest TxDOT planner.
Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez presented his annual Racial Profiling report in which he touted his department’s improvements throughout his time in office. RCSO performed more than 5,700 traffic stops throughout the year showing an increase of 8.8%, or more than 400 additional stops. These stops resulted in more than 1,000 citations issued with at least 31 arrests made. Despite their increased activity throughout the county, RCSO has received no complaints of racial profiling.
Sheriff Valdez’s Chapter 59 Seizure report wasn’t complete and will be shared at the next meeting.
Vicki Armstrong, Depot Museum Director, rightfully boasted about the 12,684 visitors to the museum during 2022, a great addition to the 711,396 total for the life of the facility. The 16th annual Grandparent’s Day saw 112 participants and the Folk Art Day brought in 430 people.
An increase in field trips to the museum grounds was a pleasant change for the year and the introduction of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s “I Ate a Bug” Club and the return of Wednesday painting classes should see those numbers continue to rise.
Commissioner Robert Kuykendall aided the museum with some erosion issues, while County Judge Joel Hale helped provide a new fence surrounding the museum’s functioning sawmill. Repairs were made to the Beall-Ross house and the floors of the Discovery Center.
Rusk County Emergency Services District #1 President, David Burks, presented the organization’s annual report to Commissioners.
“The Rusk County Emergency Services District #1 started the year with a budget of $2,091,879.50 which included carry over budget items from 2021,” explained Burks. “We ended the year with $1,986,229.25 or $105,649.90 under budget.”
ESD made payments to area departments totaling more than $326,000. Sixteen local departments were supported by the District for $20,000 per department, 12 of which are volunteer-based. Ten departments were provided with vehicle and workman’s compensation insurance from ESD funds.
RCESD also gave notice that it intends to hold a local sales and use tax election on November 7, 2023, to adopt a proposed sales tax not to exceed 2% in the areas within the district where applicable. Burks stressed vehemently that residents understand the tax will have no effect on property tax.