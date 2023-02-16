Rusk County Commissioners will be joining the City of Henderson on April 1, 2023, for the Don’t Mess with Texas free dump day. 

Billy Hughes, City of Henderson Community Development Director and member of Keep Henderson Beautiful came before the Commissioners during their Monday morning regularly called meeting to ask that County dump sites be opened free of charge to coincide with City’s annual clean-up day. Commissioners motioned to approve the request and complimented the ongoing campaign. 

