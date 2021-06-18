Sheriff John Wayne Valdez along with Stewart Cobb made a presentation to the Rusk County Commissioners Monday about switching from a vehicle purchase to a lease purchase program for all patrol vehicles going forth.
“We have two vehicles that are inoperable and several that’s been in service for over 144,000 miles,” Sheriff John Wayne Valdez said. “We are proposing $80,000 per year for seven vehicles for a four year period.”
This is supposed to reduce maintenance expenses, which would be a great advantage according to Sheriff Valdez.
When asked how many vehicles the department has now the Sheriff told the Commissioners they currently have 22 in their fleet.
The lease program is for four years then the county owns the vehicles and may sell them at the end of that period.
The Commissioners will consider the request and determine at a later meeting whether or not this would be in the best interest of the County.
The Commissioners approved a $100 donation from Cody Ballenger to the Rusk County Sheriffs office.
Also approved was a revised road usage agreement and ordinance.
“This is mostly a change in wording,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall.
David Burks presented the annual audit report for 2020 for the Rusk County ESD #1 and told the Commissioners that it was a clean audit.
The Rusk County Audit presented by Morgan Lagrone was also a clean audit with no issues.
Elections Administrator Kaitlin Smith asked the Commissioners to approve a contract between the Elections Department and Visa Solutions Group for record indexing and retention.
“We can use one of the grants for election protection and use an existing grant of $140,000 to pay for it,” said Smith. “Currently we have 177,000 records.”
It was approved.
Alexa McAnally, Airport Manager presented three bids to replace dead landscaping form the winter storm at the Rusk County Airport.
“I received three bids, one from Henderson, one from Longview and one from Tyler. The lowest bid was from Petty’s (Irrigation). They were the most helpful,” said McAnally.
Other agenda items approved were:
Allow Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut to hire someone for the Operator 1 position.
Adoption of the most current equipment pricing schedule for the Rusk County Road and Bridge.
Allow Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson to go onto private property of CR 3228 to fix a drainage problem.
Enter into an Interlocal Cooperation Contract between the county and Tatum ISD to cut trees by the Tatum ISD representative located at the Eagles Nest playground.
Renew the Memorandum of Understanding Certification of Weight Enforcement Authority for the License and Weight Officer Tommy Simmons.
The Commissioners also approved five request for utility/pipeline request.