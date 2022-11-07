Rusk County Commissioners managed to bring a smile to the face of Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez and steal a bit of his joy all within one meeting as they voted unanimously to upgrade County data-entry systems and also to hire RCSO Deputy Patrick Dooley to fill the Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator position.
With the unanticipated notice of Terry Linder, Rusk County’s Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, who will be moving into the Smith County FM/EMC office, Commissioners moved quickly to post his position and consider applicants, especially under the warnings of impending serious weather and an on-again/off-again burn ban situation. On the recommendation of Precinct 2 Commissioner, Robert Kuykendall, the court voted unanimously to hire Dooley to fill the position considering his years of experience working within the department as Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator. A long-time employee of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Dooley’s active role within the RCSO will be a difficult void to fill.
The sting of the loss of Dooley was tempered by the Court’s unanimous decision to move forward with the data-entry system upgrade which will see multiple County offices finally utilizing the same updated software which will reduce clerical workload across the County. The upgraded NetData/ISS system administrators will be conducting upgrade and data migration services for free, saving the County a significant amount of money.
In his last act as Fire Marshal, the soon-departing Linder addressed Commissioners sharing his belief that the County’s burn ban need not be reinstated, at this time.
Discussion to possibly approve an Interlocal Agreement for Statewide Emergency Radio Infrastructure (SERI) saw an East Texas Council of Governments representative offer the County a 1-million dollar reimbursement grant to be used on the creation of a TxWARN system tower located in the Tatum area. Hoping to hear estimates on maintenance costs and annual fees, commissioners voted to table the item until a Tower Project Workshop could be held at 9 a.m., on November 14.
“I could request an extension but this is not something we need to move slowly on,” warned the ETCOG representative. “This in an opportunity to get a million-dollar tower and we shouldn’t
The court voted unanimously to approve an Interlocal Agreement with Rusk County Emergency Services Division #1 to assist the RCESD in necessary future upgrades for emergency equipment.
“We’re not talking about small items,” explained Gloria Dooley, RCESD Secretary, Treasurer, and Board member. “We’re looking for assistance in larger items. For instance, we’ve upgraded the command center. We had to have a new generator put on it, we had to have the roof repaired, the flooring repaired. We ran about $33,000 and we’re down to the computer systems and the wi-fi hook up. These are the kind of items we’re looking for a cost share for.”
County Attorney, Robin O’Donoghue, clarified the request stating, “The agreement states that the equipment purchased would need to be deemed necessary by both parties prior to the purchase so it’s not like there will be some surprise purchase. If a big piece of equipment needs to be purchased for the office that would probably be coming back to court and y’all would be finding that equipment necessary for the department.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement.
An additional Interlocal Agreement Cooperation Contract was approved with the City of Tatum for assistance in maintaining the city’s Sewer Pond.
Representatives of East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) addressed the commissioners hoping to secure $7,000 to launch a specified recruitment campaign in the Rusk County Area. With these funds, the group also intends to help cover the cost of necessary education and travel expenses for volunteer advocates and focus on bringing in more volunteers from the Rusk County area as 30% of the cases handled within the organization are from Rusk County communities.
“We want to be more strategic and focus more on Rusk County and getting some more volunteers to represent more children in your area,” said ET-CASA’s Executive Director.
Questions regarding the amount requested and the intended use of the funds implied a reluctance to approve the proposal. It turned out to be a ruse on the part of Hale who motioned to approve the funding with Commissioner Kuykendall applauding the efforts of the organization, saying, “I just appreciate all that y’all do.”
Commissioners approved the acceptance of a long list of donated reading materials, DVDs, and audiobooks to the Rusk County Library System. They also voted to deem multiple office furniture surplus
Agenda items regarding bids for the purchase of a 1/2-ton truck, maintenance, cleaning, and pressure washing of the Rusk County Courthouse, and restoration of the Rusk County Jail facility’s roof were tabled for further examination and to tie up ‘loose ends’.
Commissioners also moved to approve 22 pipeline and utility installations scattered throughout all four precincts of Rusk County. Of the 22 requests, one was from Eastex Telephone Coop while the remainder were Frontier Communications projects.