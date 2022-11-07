Rusk County Commissioners managed to bring a smile to the face of Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez and steal a bit of his joy all within one meeting as they voted unanimously to upgrade County data-entry systems and also to hire RCSO Deputy Patrick Dooley to fill the Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Coordinator position.

With the unanticipated notice of Terry Linder, Rusk County’s Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, who will be moving into the Smith County FM/EMC office, Commissioners moved quickly to post his position and consider applicants, especially under the warnings of impending serious weather and an on-again/off-again burn ban situation. On the recommendation of Precinct 2 Commissioner, Robert Kuykendall, the court voted unanimously to hire Dooley to fill the position considering his years of experience working within the department as Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator. A long-time employee of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Dooley’s active role within the RCSO will be a difficult void to fill. 

