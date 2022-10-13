The Rusk County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation for October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 2022 during their regular meeting on Tuesday morning.
Megan Johnson, the Outreach Director for the Women’s Center of East Texas and Kristi Prior, an advocate at the Center, thanked the Commissioners for their support for survivors. Johnson read the official proclamation defining the crime and impact of domestic violence and the goals of the Women’s Center of East Texas to end it by providing shelter, support and safety to victims. In the statement, Johnson urged, “all citizens to actively participate in the scheduled activities and programs to work toward eradicating domestic violence, improving victim safety and holding perpetrators of domestic abuse accountable for their actions against individual victims and our society as a whole.”
The Center’s 24-hour crisis hotline can be reached at 800-441-5555. They also offer emergency shelter, outreach support, legal support and advocacy, accompaniment, information and referrals and community education for anyone impacted by domestic violence.
In other agenda items, Commissioners approved a review by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) for the Rusk County Jail. The commission inspected the jail’s life safety equipment, emergency drills, health services files, sanitation, food service and conducted staff and inmate interviews. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told Commissioners that TCJS inspector Michael Gravitt gave them a good report on the low noise level and cleanliness of the facilities and the overall complimentary report means that the jail won’t need to be inspected again for another two years.
Commissioners then heard a request by Valdez to find another contractor to conduct an inspection of the Rusk County Jail’s fire alarm and sprinkler system. He expressed dissatisfaction with the customer service and high price tag offered by their current contractor, Johnson Controls. The Commissioners tabled this decision for their next regular meeting.
Commissioners also heard a presentation by representatives from Motorola Solutions on the benefits of updating the Sheriff’s Office’s public safety software and complete camera systems.
They approved a slew of other agenda items including bill payments, budget amendments, the budget for the Auditors Office, the minutes for their September 2022 meetings, bids for a half-ton crew cab short box truck, the 2023 Rusk County Holiday Schedule, an item to canvas the results of the November 8th election, a proposed Interlocal Cooperation Contract with Tatum Independent School District and the City of Tatum, September 2022 reports by the Treasurer, Rusk County Justices of the Peace Precincts One, Two and Five, Rusk County Constables Three and Five, maintenance, the Airport Manager, the Library and the Community Coordinator. They lastly approved a proposal by Cross Roads Special Utility District to place a road bore for a service line under or along the right-of-way of CR 187D in Precinct One and a request by Eastex Telephone to place a fiber optic cable in a duct along the right-of-way of CR 227D in Precinct Two.