The Rusk County Commissioners Court approved a proclamation for October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 2022 during their regular meeting on Tuesday morning. 

Megan Johnson, the Outreach Director for the Women’s Center of East Texas and Kristi Prior, an advocate at the Center, thanked the Commissioners for their support for survivors. Johnson read the official proclamation defining the crime and impact of domestic violence and the goals of the Women’s Center of East Texas to end it by providing shelter, support and safety to victims. In the statement, Johnson urged, “all citizens to actively participate in the scheduled activities and programs to work toward eradicating domestic violence, improving victim safety and holding perpetrators of domestic abuse accountable for their actions against individual victims and our society as a whole.”

