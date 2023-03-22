County Judge Joel Hale along with the Rusk County Commissioners declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“Whereas, Sexual Assault Awareness Month calls attention to the fact that sexual harassment, assault, and abuse are widespread and impact every person in this community; and
Whereas, Rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment harm our community, and statistics show one in five women and one in 71 men have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lives; and
Whereas, We must work together to educate our community about sexual assault prevention, supporting survivors, and speaking out against harmful attitudes and actions; and
Whereas, With leadership and dedication, we can be successful in preventing sexual assault in East Texas by increasing education, awareness, and community involvement; and
Whereas, Rusk County, Texas strongly supports the efforts of national, state, and local partners, and of every citizen, to actively engage in public and private efforts to prevent sexual assault. It’s time for all of us to take appropriate action and support one another to create a safer environment for all.
Now therefore, Rusk County, Texas joins advocates and communities across the nation in playing an active role to end sexual assault. Along with the United States Government and State of Texas, I do hereby proclaim the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Rusk County.
Commissioners voted unanimously to contribute an additional $4,000 to the Meals on Wheels program on top of the $6,000 annually provided to Ruby Taylor, the program’s Executive Director.
The quickly agreed-upon decision came after a quick recap of the program’s proposal and a reminder of the deep need for increased funding as the cost of necessary supplies and equipment continue to skyrocket.
Emergency Operations Center Director, Patty Sullivan came back before the court with a well-established policy for the regulation of long-term rental communities. With the help of Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley and Commissioner Randy Gaut, Sullivan utilized existing policies from Rusk County and surrounding areas to craft a set of guidelines that should hold up to future questions and allow for enforcement of violations.
Dooley also came before the commissioners with the newly-created Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Mobile Food Safety guidelines.
With an increase in festivals, Trade Day, and events conducive to the sale of foodstuffs, the number of active food trucks working within Rusk County has increased drastically. Dooley mimicked state regulations to create a guide to ensure safe operation by local vendors.
“We’re making sure that these people are being as safe as they can while they’re out there cooking,” said Dooley. “Most vendors have been very understanding and happy to work with us on getting their food trucks up to safety standards.”
“I do like that you’re having some flexibility in working with them,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth.
In regular county business, Commissioners voted to approve several utility installations along the right of ways in Precincts 1 and 2. Jacob’s Water Supply will place a road bore on County 189D, while Eastex Telephone Coop will be placing fiber optic cables along County Roads 2126, 2167D, 2168D, 2132, 2142, and 2143.