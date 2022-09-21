The Rusk County Commissioners approved scheduling a Health Fair for County employees during their regular meeting on Tuesday morning. The health fair will take place on October 6 at the Rusk County Expo.

County Treasurer Andy Vinson gave remarks during the meeting in favor of continuing the annual event, calling it a valuable service for employees as a convenient, “one-stop place to get a little of everything done.”

