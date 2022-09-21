The Rusk County Commissioners approved scheduling a Health Fair for County employees during their regular meeting on Tuesday morning. The health fair will take place on October 6 at the Rusk County Expo.
County Treasurer Andy Vinson gave remarks during the meeting in favor of continuing the annual event, calling it a valuable service for employees as a convenient, “one-stop place to get a little of everything done.”
There would additionally be cost savings, he said, citing an estimate that the cost of the Health Fair’s services would be $13,365 compared to about $47,000 for employees to go to the hospital for the same services. Screenings offered at the health fair test for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, urinalysis and cancer. It also offers mammograms and flu and shingles vaccine shots.
Commissioners expressed concerns about the cost-effectiveness of continuing the Health Fair.
“I’m not against having a health fair—I want to make things good for our employees and convenient to do. But I do think we need to re-evaluate the way we’re doing it,” said Commissioner Bennie Whitworth, saying that the county is paying more for those services at the Health Fair when they’re already available through the County’s insurance premiums.
Vinson said that opportunities like the Health Fair, which provides employees a day off to attend it, incentivize people who don’t see a doctor regularly to get screened for health issues and to seek out further treatment from their primary care provider.
Due to multiple employees having already scheduled their mammogram appointments for the Health Fair, the Commissioners decided to approve it despite their misgivings over costs. Discussions about whether to continue the Health Fair as is in the future have been tabled for a later date.
The Commissioners approved other agenda items including bids for a maintenance truck and patch truck for Precinct Three, an action to declare old license and weight scales as surplus, a request to leave the Rusk County 2023 Sheriff and Constable fees the same amount as they were for 2022. employee payrolls and bill payments. They approved Easttex Telephone Co-op’s request to place fiber optic cables along CR 334 in Precinct Two and CR 324 in Precinct 3 as well as a request to lay pipeline along CR 128 in Precinct One. They also approved August reports for the Justice of the Peace for Precinct Four, the Precinct Three Constables and Treasurers.