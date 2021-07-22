After several previous workshops to discuss replacing the retiring James Pike, the current Emergency Management Coordinator the Commissioners finally approved to advertise for the position. The current part-time position will now be a full-time position that will also include the duties of a Fire Marshall for the County.
“We should be able to start the interview process around September,” said County Judge Joel Hale.
Until that time a job description for the position will be worked on and be ready when a candidate is hired.
There were two reappointments approved during Tuesday’s meeting. Precinct 3 Commissioner requested that Gloria Dooley be reappointed to the Rusk County ESD #1 Board. Precinct 4 Commissioner requested that James Dukes be reappointed to the Rusk County ESD #1 Board.
The Commissioners also appointed Nesha Partin, Rusk County Tax Assessor-Collector to be an officer to calculate the 2021 Rusk County No New Revenue Tax Rate and Voter Approval Tax.
Also approved was the proposed 2022 Rusk County Tax Budget to be filed in the County Clerk’s office and posted on the Rusk County Website by July 30, 2021 for public inspection.
The letter to the Texas State Comptroller’s Office for unclaimed capital credits of electric cooperatives was approved, as was a hangar lease for Hangar 52 for East Texas Air One, LLC at the Rusk County Airport.