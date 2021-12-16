After their morning Commissioners Court meeting, the group gathered again to continue their discussion of the much-needed radio system to benefit the Rusk County Sheriffs Office and all other local law enforcement and first responders.
After hearing last week’s bid proposals, Pct. 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut was able to hold a meeting with representatives of UTHealth, to discuss Rusk County’s inclusion on the Texas Wide Area Radio Network (TxWARN).
A proposal that stands to save the County thousands when compared to creating a stand-alone radio system from scratch, TxWARN stewards offered the county a yearly cost of $100 per radio which would currently run at approximately $9,000 per year plus the cost of radio equipment. Consoles within the dispatch department would need to be updated but have been at least partially funded by a $160,000 grant from 9-1-1.
Commissioners Greg Gibson from Precinct 3 and Bennie Whitworth from Precinct 4 favored the more self-sufficient approach with the stand-alone system citing their discomfort in laying complete control of the county’s radio system in the hands of a vendor who could at any point pull up stakes and leave the county with no service once again, or decide to line their pockets by upping the yearly costs.
“I think the idea of saving this kind of money sounds great,” said Whitworth, “but at the end of 5 years, I don’t want to have this discussion again. I’m not comfortable putting all of our eggs in somebody else’s basket.”
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez touted the TxWARN system and its clarity throughout the county, having sent the two loaned radios with as many deputies and tested their connection at all ends of Rusk County. One area, near Caledonia, remains to be an issue even for the TxWARN system.
The commissioners will be voting at the next Commissioners Court meeting to approve the receipt of cost analysis for the required radio equipment and separately for the upgrade to dispatch’s console system.