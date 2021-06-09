Meeting postponed because of a tornado touching down near Reklaw
It was announced at a special called meeting Tuesday of the Rusk County Commissioners Court that James Pike, EMC (Emergency Management Coordinator) was retiring at the end of 2021.
“After many years its time for me to retire. I told the Judge that I would remain until the end of the year,” Pike said. “I have had a great team that really worked together.”
With Pike retiring the Commissioners held a workshop to discuss the possibility of creating an Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshall position since the County does not have a County Fire Marshall.
Judge Joel Hale told the group, “EMC is not a full-time job and hasn’t been in the past.”
This is why the group met to determine first of all if they even needed a Fire Marshall since the City’s Fire Marshall helps out should the County need one.
The group consisted of County Judge Joel Hale, Commissioners Bennie Wentworth, Robert Kuykendall, Greg Gibson, Randy Gaut, Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen, James Pike, Gloria Dooley, James “Jiffy” Dukes and Patrick Dooley.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the pros and cons and the added expenses should they hire someone for this dual position of EMC/Fire Marshall. They also discussed the fact that the County currently does not have fire codes so is a Fire Marshall needed. Should they choose one of two sets of fire codes available, they would possibly need a Fire Marshall for the County.
Since this was a workshop only no action could be taken. They will have another workshop in a couple of weeks since it was interrupted with a tornado touching down near Reklaw in the southern part of the County.