Just when you thought that the Rusk County Commissioners had heard enough presentations concerning a new radio system for the Sheriffs Department there was yet another workshop Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. before their regular meeting.
This meeting was more relaxed as Judge Joel Hale and the Commissions sat in the audience as David English sat with them and shared yet another solution to fix the current broken radio system.
“I know more about VFH systems and sell only Kenwood radios,” said English. “You have three or four options to choose from. There is the stand alone system that the County would own and the second is the TxWARN System.”
These appear to be the two that English would recommend. Ironically a manufacturer representative from Kenwood radios drove up from Houston and was present at the meeting without the knowledge of English. Neither knew that the other would be at the meeting.
English told the Commissioners that he did not want them to get taken by slick salesmen tying to sell the County what they didn’t really need. For example he told them that he did not sell service contracts. If there was an issue he would get it fixed and that would save the County a lot of money compared to an annual service contract. He also made the Commissioners aware that they could be spending money on packages that they really didn’t need.
“This is why I hate salespeople,” English said.
He seemed to be concerned about the County’s needs and not making a sales pitch for products, services and equipment but offering solutions to save the County money while at the same time meeting their need.
He told the Commissioners that he just converted Cherokee County’s system last month and is currently working on Jacksonville’s system.
“I will be glad to look at your current system and let you know exactly what you need at no charge,” said English.
Commissioner Bennie Whitworth told the Commissioners that they have been over educated and it was time to make a decision and move on. He also made a point that it wasn’t because he was tired of all the workshops but that the Sheriffs Department and Deputies need a radio system now. This appeared to be the sentiment of the entire Court.
County Judge Joel Hale concurred and said, “We have other projects we need to address with the ARP (American Rescue Plan) money. There is a timeline for these projects.”
All of the Commissioners agreed and told English they were willing to have him analyze their needs and let them know what they really needed since it would not cost them anything for him to determine what would be the best system to purchase. They are hoping to have this done before the end of January.