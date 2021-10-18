With an antiquated radio system in the county and an opportunity for Federal grant money the Rusk County Commissioners held two workshops to hear two different presentations from two vendors to determine the needs and direction they should go in replacing an old and worn out radio system.
The first presentation was from representatives from Motorola and Bearcom. The two companies teamed up for this potential project to present to the Commissioners their Motorola Solutions P25 Radio System Presentation designed especially for Rusk County.
A Motorola representative told the Commissioners that their company has 90 plus years of experience and that if they were chosen the County would have a local presence since they have 1,000 plus employees and 700 plus offices in Texas. They also said that they deliver on what they promise while providing support and maintenance whenever needed.
They described the County’s current system today that consist of, an analog VHF system, 3 Zetron consoles for dispatch and a mix of mobile and portable radios.
Also described were the current challenges the County is facing with their old radio system such as coverage deficits for portable radios, lack of interoperability within the County and neighboring counties and municipalities, aging equipment, VHF frequency band interference and coordination issues and lack of system monitoring and ongoing maintenance.
The primary goals of Motorola and Bearcom are provide county-wide coverage for portable radios with additional RF sites, Interop with neighboring counties and agencies and provide next generation equipment supported through maintenance and lifecycle services.
There will also need to be additional towers, shelters, and generators built and installed.
The second presentation was from Dailey-Wells Communications out of San Antonio. They have been in business for 50 years and claim to be the largest and most respected national leader in L3HARISS Critical P25 Networks and Support.
Their representatives told the Commissioners that everything that they have promised is guaranteed to work. They also stressed the importance of having a proper coverage area.
Most of their time at the meeting was a presentation of their various radios and the strengths and benefits of them. They demonstrated multiple radios and their benefits with the new radio system. According to the presenters they have a huge selection of Harris radios in their inventory.
During both presentations each Commissioner along with County Judge would ask both groups what would be the cost of their services and their products. Neither group would give a price of the project at this time stating all the needs have not been identified but promised to work on a ballpark cost and get it to them.
Since these were workshops no action was taken.