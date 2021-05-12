During the regular meeting of the Commissioners Court Monday Michael Camden, Director, Site Selection and Business Incentives of Ryan LLC, made a presentation concerning a site and development overview at the Oak Hill solar project.
“The company is considering a 400 mega watt facility in two phases located in Oak Hill area,” said Camden.
He told the Commissioners that they were doing a site plan currently and it has to go through ETCOG (East Texas Council of Governments). For phase one they will mobilize the site between December 2021 and February 2022 with plans in phase two with the solar panels due sometimes in the summer of 2022.
“This is not a great job creator, there will be about five to six people to operate the facility once it is constructed,” said Camden. “They will probably be locally.”
Camden also told the Commissioners that they were planning to go before the school district within the next month.
Basically what Camden’s group is asking for is tax abatement from the County that amounts to about 80 per cent for the ten-year abatement period. The estimated tax payments to Rusk County and Road during years one through ten would be approximately $1,327,248.
“The County has never done an abatement for more than five years and then it decreases and usually it’s tied to jobs,” said Rusk County Judge Joel Hale.
The Judge asked that Camden send more information by email to him and the Commissioners. This was a non-action item.
Four bids were received at the last Commissioners meeting for cutting timber at the Rusk County Airport. According to Bill Habel only two of the bids were close so he had to take some time and analyze the bids. Morris Timber Holdings won the bid by about $6,000.
“If the contract is signed now they could start the project within a week,” said Habel.
The Commissioners approved a Interlocal Agreement between the County and Kilgore College Police Academy. The agreement is for Precinct 1 to mow the vegetation on the grounds at the Kilgore College Police Academy at such time as the County is moving the Precinct 1 Right-of-Way. The County will invoice the Kilgore College Police Academy the sum of $150 to cover the cost of fuel and wear items used in mowing the vegetation.
Other agenda items approved were a change order for the airport’s new hangar project. Hire a person for the position of Operator 1 for Precinct 4. Go out for bids for a used 110-horse tractor for Precinct 4. Declare surplus for Commissioner for Precinct 3. Change mileage setting on CR 3241D.
The utility/pipeline request from SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) to place a buried communication drop along/within the right-of-way of CR 231, in Precinct 1 was tabled.