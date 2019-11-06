The Rusk County Commissioners had a light agenda to deal with Tuesday as they whisked through a half-dozen action items in less than 30 minutes.
The most informative part of the meeting was not an action item, but a report on the county’s recent health fair.
Ella Brock, community wellness coordinator for UT-Health Henderson, presented a report of the 2019 RC Employee Health Fair as generating a potential savings of over $30,000 when certain factors were considered.
She also pointed out the proactive aspects of hosting a health fair as opposed to employees going to private providers for the same service.
As an example, each participant paid $30 for the fair as opposed to a potential of $115 to a health provider.
Other services such as flu vaccines and testing procedures ranged from $25 at the fair to as much as over $150 for similar services at a doctor’s office.
The actual cost to put on the health fair was just over $13,000, where as the 200 participants could have paid a projected cost of over $43,000 to doctors and service providers for a potential savings of $30,000.
Out of the 202 participants, there were 127 cholesterol screenings, 119 LDL screenings, 124 HDL screenings, 68 triglycerides screenings, and some 77 glucose screenings.
There were 122 flu vaccinations given, as well.
In other court business, commissioners voted to:
• Approved to assign all 1,388 votes for the Rusk County Appraisal Districts Board of Directors for 2020-2021 to Lanita Whitehead.
• Approved a request by Mike Adams to set off fireworks at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center on New Year’s Eve for a fundraiser benefitting the Henderson Civic Theater.
• Approved an item to accept membership of Gina Michelle Tidwell to the Rusk County Child Welfare Board as a volunteer.
• Approved a contract between the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) and the aid of Governor’s office for a grant from the Criminal Justice Division for juvenile services. All of the ETCOG counties would share the grant proceeds.
• Approved the Rameriz Estate subdivision plat.
• Approved a pipeline request pertaining to running a temporary three-inch fresh water pipe under County Road 3123 in Pct. 3.