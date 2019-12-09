The Rusk County Commissioners acted quickly Thursday to fill the vacancy in Precinct 5 left by the passing of Jimmy Skinner last month.
Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe brought the matter to the commissioners with a nomination in the person of Kenneth Logan, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement.
Enloe praised the work of Skinner, but also indicated the need for precinct business to proceed uninterrupted.
Commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Logan to fill the unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2020.
Logan was sworn in to the position by District Court Judge Clay Gossett.
Currently, two candidates are vying for the seat in next year’s election cycle.
“I’m excited and looking forward to it,” Logan said after the meeting. “I thought a lot of Jimmy Skinner and I feel honored to help out.”
Logan realizes he has some big shoes to fill.
Logan started out in Harris County (Houston, Texas) as a dispatcher for the Harris Count Sheriff’s Office. He attended the law enforcement academy, and was a reserve deputy for two years.
After that, he went to Pct. 4 Constable’s Office in Harris County.
It was a little bit bigger than this one. We had a 400-man patrol division,” he said.
Logan is going to make the transition as easy and simple as possible.
“I came here and went to work for sheriffs office and I enjoyed every minute of it. Then I retired and had culture shock. I’m glad to be back,” he said.