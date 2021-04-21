International Young Eagles fly in approved for June
The Rusk County Commissioners conducted a budget workshop Monday morning to discuss a solar farm prospect for the county.
Chief Appraiser Weldon Cook addressed the Commissioners and said, “Basically they want an abatement.”
Cook was relaying information from an engagement letter that had two phases that appears to average over a period of 25 years.
“I’m not sure of the level of abatement right now. Solar and wind is dictated by the State Legislature of how appraisal value is determined,” Cook said.
The planned project is to be built on land owned by Luminant between Henderson and Tatum and is hard to put an appraised value on it based on the info they have submitted Cook told the Commissioners.
“They are going to be asking for a lot,” Cook said.
Once the project is completed there will only be five jobs available and will probably be filled from existing employees according to Cook.
It is believed that this project will be a subsidiary of Luminant and will be built on 800 acres of the over 2,700 acres that Luninant owns. Since the project will be close enough to an existing grid it will be tied to that grid.
The Commissioners wanted more information before they are willing to agree to any type of abatement. No action was taken since this was a workshop.
Alexa McAnnaly, Rusk County Airport Manager asked for approval for the International Young Eagles Day fly in that will take place at the airport on June 12.
“We’ve always done this. It’s for ages 8 to 17 and it’s free,” McAnnaly said.
It was approved, as was a lease agreement for hangar T-8 by Chris Brimmer.
Other agenda items approved were all bids that were submitted for road and bridge materials.
Also Several items were declared as surplus to be sold such as a 2002 Ford F-150, 2007 Ford F-450, aluminum headache rack, 5th wheel, Alamo Limb Trimmer and 2014 Bomag Recycler.