Court changes inmate’s communication company
With only four items on the Commissioners Court workshop agenda there was a lot of discussion on two of the items. The first was the ARP (American Rescue Plan) Grant money available for broadband Internet service in Rusk County and the other was employee healthcare insurance.
Daniel Sequin of East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) gave a presentation to the Commissioners about the steps involved and progress they were making in obtaining the grant money.
“We are going County by County to identify areas in need the most,” said Sequin.
He then handed out a map to the Judge, Commissioners and representatives from Eastex Telephone Cooperative and Conterra Networks, both who are currently working on broadband fiber cable in Rusk County.
According to Sequin the map is preliminary as a starting point and they are still gathering data and information as to where in Rusk County fiber cable is needed the most.
“This money can only be used primarily for businesses but can help some with residential. We hope to have the plan completed by end of this year or the first part of next.” Sequin said.
City Councilman Michael Searcy who is on the committee helping identify areas of need was in the audience told the Commissioners that the greatest need right now is in the Overton and New London area. Many in the audience agreed.
Sequin told the crowd, “The Commissioners will make the final decision which projects presented will be first. We will be partnering with local providers.”
He also told the crowd that there would be approximately 75 miles of fiber optic lines laid in Rusk County.
He ended his presentation by saying, “Projects must be identified and started by end of 2024 and finished by the end of 2026.”
The other hot topic to the audience was when the Commissioner’s talked about the employee health insurance. Two employees spoke out about less benefits and higher deductibles for their families that were on the plan.
Zack Wavrusa of the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office told the Commissioners that the employees of Rusk County are really being affected with inflation and rising costs and asked the Commissioners not increase more costs for their insurance plan.
The Commissioners also discussed the Employee Health Fair that takes place every year. Commissioner Gregg Gibson recommended that they drop that and encourage that the employees see their physician. This would save the County over $15,000 per year.
Judge Joel Hale informed Commissioner Gibson that they would have to continue with the Health Fair this year that it was too late to cancel it.
James Pike presented a Mitigation Plan to the Commissioners and told them that FEMA requires this to be renewed every five years. The purpose of the plan is to get grant quicker.
During the regular meeting following the works shop the Commissioners addressed several items and approved the majority of them.
One of those was a request from Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez concerning switching to a new inmate communications service company. The company that he is recommending is NCIC (Network Communications International Corporation).
“I’ve been working on this since I first arrived here,” said Sheriff Valdez.
The Commissioners also hired James Pike part-time to help with Emergency Management.
“James retired from the state in August and has agreed to stay on until we hire a Fire Marshall,” said Judge Joel Hale.
Other items the Commissioners approved were:
The Memorandum of Understanding between the Rusk county Sheriff’s Office and ATF
Move Melissa Sanders at the Elections Office from part-time to full-time.
The TAC 2022 County Choice Silver Retiree Medical Program Supplement renewal for all retirees over 65
The Sheriffs and Constable’s fees for 2022
The 2021 Multi-jurisdictional hazard Mitigation Plan
A resolution making nominations to the board of Directors of the Rusk County Appraisal District
Commissioner Robert Kuykendall’s request to go out for bids for a 2021 5500 Series flatbed haul truck
A Interlocal cooperation Contract with the city of Tatum to repair portions of Beauregard, Stonewall, Kuykendall, Mullins and Camelia streets
Join the city of Henderson on October 23 for free Dump Day
A TxDot grant for Routine Airport Maintenance Program for FY 2022
Hangar lease agreements for five customers
Utility/pipeline requests from SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) for CR 115D and CR 186E in Precinct 1