On Tuesday the Rusk County Commissioners court held two workshops wrapped around their regular meeting. Together the three meetings lasted almost five hours as the Commissioners took care of the County’s business.
One of the two workshops that took most of the time was when the Commissioners addressed the upcoming 2022 budget proposal for the Rusk County Sheriffs Department and the Road and Bridge budget for Precincts 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez started out his budget proposal saying, “We are striving to be the best Sheriff’s Office you have every had.”
He then began to explain how old and bad that the departments uniforms were and many were in desperate need of being replaced. Following that statement he went over several line items of the budget that had been increased over prior year because of need or rising costs.
“We have plenty of room to house outside inmates. This would be a good revenue generator for the County. We could charge $100 per day per inmate,” said Sheriff Valdez.
He then proceeded to remind the Commissioners that this was the purpose for building a larger jail several years ago but that goal had never been accomplished.
Valdez said, “To do this we need more staffing.”
According to Valdez it is the Jail Standards that sets the rules and not the department. Lieutenant Shaw also explained how the Jail Standards worked when it comes to the number of jailers and number of inmates as well as the number of jailers needed for all the shifts.
The workshop ended for the Sheriff’s budget while the Commissioners examine the larger increase until next week before accepting the budget as presented or a revised version. The next workshop to discuss this further will be Monday July 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Court room.
After a lunch break the four Commissioners along with Judge Joel Hale started going over the proposed 2022 budget for the Road and Bridge.
Commissioner Bennie Whitworth said, “The biggest line item out of whack is equipment purchases in my opinion. The current method of determining the budget doesn’t make sense. There needs to be a better method. This method has been used for 25 to 30 years.”
County Auditor Rebekah Acres reminded the Commissioners that the proposed 2022 budget is a mirror of the 2020 budget and not the 2021 budget.
It was agreed before any changes are made to the way the budget is determined they would wait until all redistricting is done by the state as well as check with other comparable counties to see how they do their budget calculations.