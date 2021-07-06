A special called workshop was held Wednesday by Judge Joel Hale to discuss job requirements and funding for the soon to be open position for Emergency Management Coordinator (EMC) of Rusk County. Current EMC, James Pike announced his retirement by the end of the year at last months County Commissioners meeting.
The first workshop was held on June 8 to discuss possible adding the position of County Fire Marshall to the responsibilities of EMC. The Emergency Services District has talked about this for several years but this joint position was discussed at the first workshop.
Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote was invited to the meeting to give his input and answers questions for those in the meeting.
“We would like to work with the City Fire Marshall as previous,” said Judge Hale.
The position would be called EMC/Fire Marshall and would work under the oversight of the County Judge and Commissioners.
The purpose of this meeting was to address any questions from those in this meeting as well as those that were in the last meeting. Some of those questions were: which fire code would be used, how would you enforce those codes, and are there any grants available to help pay for this position to mention just a few.
This Fire Marshall would have to work closely with the Sheriffs Department and be under the Sheriff while the EDC part of this position would continue to be under the Commissioners and County Court.
If this position is approved at a later Commissioners meeting as an agenda item plans are to implement it in January 2022. Until then the Commissioners will look over the job duties, application wording and establish a salary.