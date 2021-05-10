Mutual agreement approved with Nacogdoches Police Department
The Rusk County Commissioners approved the plat and restrictions for the Bradbery Addition Development in Precinct 4 located on County Road 377 in Laneville.
The 3.344-acre tract will include four lots consisting of 0.681 acres, 0.784 acres, 0.775 acres and 1.104 acres.
Restrictions include no mobile, manufactured or modular homes only single-family dwellings. No structure shall be erected on any lot except one single-family dwelling and other accessory structures such as garage, carports, shops and or storage buildings. No lot shall ever be divided into two or more separate parcels. No junked or partially dismantled automobile or truck is to be parked on any lot at any time and no other debris or unsightly materials shall be permitted to remain on any lot at any time.
The other approved plat was for Cherokee Trace Unit 2 located in Tatum on County Road 2174 and consists of 17.116 acres. Also approved was the Third Amended and Restated Restrictions, Covenants and Conditions.
The Sheriff’s Office requested that the Commissioners approve a Mutual Agreement between the Nacogdoches Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez told the Commissioners, “We already have one with Gregg County and Smith County but not with Nacogdoches, we need this signed.”
According to a letter from the Nacogdoches Police Department multiple cities and counties have some type of mutual aid agreement in place as part of their emergency management plan. It covers disaster type situations but often do not clearly address discretionary law enforcement services or even emergency aid between law enforcement agencies.
The Nacogdoches Police Department is attempting to obtain mutual aid agreements that are law enforcement specific, between the department and other area law enforcement agencies.
A few participating agencies are Henderson Police Department, Nacogdoches Police Department, Stephen F. Austin University Police Department Lufkin Police Department and Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.
The agreement was approved by the County Commissioners.
Other agenda items approved were:
To advertise for bids for a half-ton crew cab pickup truck for Precinct 3.
Advertise for bids for patch material.
For Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut to hire an Operator 1 position. Also allowed District Attorney Approved Michael Jimerson to hire a part-time person to replace one that left. District Clerk Terri Willard’s request to hire a Deputy Clerk for the CCL office was also approved.
Bid proposals for the purchase of hog pens for the Rusk County Youth Expo Center was approved.
Two requests for Eastex Telephone CO-OP’s request to place fiber cable under/across or along/within the right-of-way of County Road 314 in Precinct 3 and County Road 4193D in Precinct 4.