Rusk County Commissioners approved an engagement letter with Patillo, Brown, and Hill, LLP, a Waco-based CPA firm, to replace the County’s current external auditor Morgan LaGrone.
As Henderson CPA firm Morgan LaGrone, PLLC shifts away from handling rigorous county audits, Reagan McCauley, Rusk County Auditor, began the search for a replacement and eventually went into talks with the firm of Patillo, Brown, and Hill. With an estimated cost of $40,000, a price that could fluctuate based on hours spent during a particular audit, McCauley felt the expenditure was reasonable.
Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez excitedly announced that new camera installations will begin Monday as well as the introduction of new license plate readers. He hopes to be able to reduce costs in his budget by utilizing inmate labor to perform oil changes on Rusk County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
Valdez was also proud to update Commissioners on the early progress of the Project Lifesaver program. Since the completion of formal training, earlier in the week, five participants have been registered with an influx expected as news of the program spreads.
Christus EMS representative Scott McCoy announced that all ambulances will be fitted with new cardiac units and that many area Fire Departments could soon be utilizing the same upgraded equipment through purchases made by the Rusk County Emergency Services Division.
In other court matters, Commissioners quickly approved a small increase in the daily travel per diem, raising it from $15 to $20, and approved Rusk County Airport’s 2023 proposal to provide stormwater management and reporting services through Hydrex Environmental. These services are necessary for compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Multi-Sector General Permit.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut was approved to donate a livestock trailer to the FFA department of West Rusk ISD. Gaut explained that the trailer was unused and was initially purchased through an East Texas Council of Governments grant, and its donation would not impact the court financially in any way.
Commissioners unanimously approved regularly heard reports and budget amendments. They also approved utility installations from SQUAN, a Frontier contractor, and Chalk Hill SUD.