Rusk County Commissioners approved an engagement letter with Patillo, Brown, and Hill, LLP, a Waco-based CPA firm, to replace the County’s current external auditor Morgan LaGrone. 

As Henderson CPA firm Morgan LaGrone, PLLC shifts away from handling rigorous county audits, Reagan McCauley, Rusk County Auditor, began the search for a replacement and eventually went into talks with the firm of Patillo, Brown, and Hill. With an estimated cost of $40,000, a price that could fluctuate based on hours spent during a particular audit, McCauley felt the expenditure was reasonable. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription