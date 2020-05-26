Rusk County Commissioners Court, still utilizing Zoom and YouTube technology to conduct their monthly meetings, held a special called meeting Thursday morning to discuss and approve several important issues within the county.
After a brief prayer led by Commissioner Bennie Whitworth, the Court reviewed the Letter of Resignation offered by Tax Assessor/Collector, Lanita Whitehead. Commissioners jokingly refused to accept the letter but continued with Commissioner Robert Kuykendall presenting Whitehead a plaque commemorating her 27 years of faithful and dedicated service to the people of Rusk County. Newly elected Tax Assessor/Collector, Nisha Partin will be sworn in on June 1, another agenda item that was unanimously approved by all commissioners.
John Clary, Director of the Henderson Economic Corporation, came before the Court to discuss their proposed purchase of a 225-acre parcel of land on which they intend to build a new industrial park. Clary informed the Court of HEDCO’s intention and cited a cost of $1,044,137.46 to purchase the entire parcel with estimates near that total to complete the project. As the parcel falls under the jurisdiction of Commissioner Bill Hale, he questioned the placement of the entrance to the proposed industrial area and its proximity to the available railway. Clary clarified that the entry would be placed just off of County Road 323 and that the parcel doesn’t extend to the railway. Before motions were made and seconded Commissioner Whitworth took a moment to address his dismay at agricultural land being utilized for industrial projects but did vote to approve the purchase along with the other three commissioners.
Ron Franks, Rusk County Airport Manager presented his status report for the Rusk County Airport Project. Extensions to runway 17/35 have been approved and in accordance with a five-year rotating schedule work should begin in the fiscal year 2023 but could be moved to August of 2022. Commissioners expressed the desire to have the work being in 2022 if it could be arranged.
Rusk County Elections Administrator, Kaitlin Smith sought approval to apply for the 2020 CARES act grant, 2018 Election Security, and the 2020 Election Security grants. The CARES grant would be utilized to reimburse the County for COVID-19 related purchases and to fund future purchases of PPE and Plexiglass shields to further protect County staff and customers. The County is required to provide a 20% match to be approved for this grant which Smith would use Chapter 19 funds to cover. The 2018 and 2020 Election Security grants rest on the completion of a cybersecurity assessment of all voter equipment which is underway and expected to be completed soon. The 2018 grant stands to bring $40,000 into the County and the 2020 grant could double that amount.
A motion was made to allow Smith to apply for all grants available and was approved unanimously among all commissioners.
The court went on to discuss and approve Commissioner Court minutes for the special called meetings on April 2 and April 20 and the regular meeting minutes from April 13.
April 2020 reports for the Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, Rusk County Constable Pct. 2, and Pct. 4 were also heard and approved.
The Court approved Eastex Telephone Co-op requests to place fiber optic cables under/across and along/within the right-of-way of County Roads 240, 447, 448D, and 451D.
They also granted permission to Pam Pipkin of the Rusk County Library to apply for reimbursement funds related to items distributed through the interlibrary loan project. These funds, applied for annually, stand to bring two to three thousand dollars back into the library’s fund.
In public comments, Sheriff Jeff Price informed the Court of a surprise inspection by officials from the Jail Standards Commission. He proudly announced that apart from minor infractions that couldn’t be avoided, due to COVID-19 restrictions on the facility and necessary outside businesses they had passed with flying colors.