A discussion and approval for a fee schedule for used tires at the Rusk County Collection sites took place Thursday at a special session of the Rusk County Commissioners meeting.

The fees are as follows:

Passenger car and light pick-up tires are $4.00 each

Medium duty truck (18-wheeler) tires are $11.00 each

Super Singles are $16.00 each

Small off road (mower, wheel barrow, bicycle) tires are $2.00 each

Medium off road tires are $20 each

Large off road tires are $30 each

XL off road tires are $100 each

XXL off road tires are $150 each

XXXL off road tires are $200 each

XXXXL off road tires are $1 per pound for a total of $500

The following tires will not be accepted such as solids or forklift tires that cannot be shredded or tires with rims.

This fee schedule will take effect December 1, 2021.

John Cloutier was reappointed to the NET RMA Board of Directors.

The Commissioners decided not to implement another burn ban at this time.

There were two utility/pipeline installation requests approved. One was for Frontier Telephone to place a 30-foot road bore under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 231 in Precinct 1 and the other was for SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) to place two buried communications drops under/across or along/within the right=of-way of CR 2105 East in Precinct 2.

