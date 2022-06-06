Rusk County Auditor Rebekah Akers explained to the Commissioners the advantages of obtaining the services of SpyGlass Snapshot Group, LLC from Ohio.
According to Akers by entering into this audit agreement would allow the company to analyze the County’s primary telecommunications service accounts such as Voice, Data, Internet, Cloud Services as well as mobility and cellular and possible recover funds back to the county.
There is no cost to county for services however should they recover any wrong or overcharges the company will receive 50 percent of the recovered money.
The Commissioners approved the audit agreement as well as Unclaimed Property Capital Credits for Counties. When electric cooperatives have lost contact with a previous customer sometimes report capital credits to the Comptroller’s office as unclaimed property. Texas law allows counties to claim a portion of unclaimed capital credits originating from their county and us them for specific programs.
These funds can be used for economic development or for small or disadvantaged business development in the county as well as other community programs that will benefit county residents.
Three bids for the purchase of hot mix, cold mix, oil sand and limestone (flex base) for all precincts were approved.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut requested to move his Operator II to the foreman position that has been vacant and to replace the Operator II position. Precinct 4 Commissioner also requested to hire someone for summer help. Both requests were approved.
Two utility/pipeline requests were made by Commissioner Gaut were approved. SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposed to place a two-inch communications drop under/across the right-of-way of CR 132 and City of Overton proposed to place a two waterline under/across the right-of-way of CR 132.