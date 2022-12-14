Rusk County Commissioners approved the water grant process, voting unanimously to approve 100% funding up to $50,000 for the 13 districts that responded to the County’s call for applications. 

With water complaints mounting all over the County, the grant approval couldn’t have come soon enough and commissioners acted quickly to allow much-needed work to begin throughout the area. 

