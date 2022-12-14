Rusk County Commissioners approved the water grant process, voting unanimously to approve 100% funding up to $50,000 for the 13 districts that responded to the County’s call for applications.
With water complaints mounting all over the County, the grant approval couldn’t have come soon enough and commissioners acted quickly to allow much-needed work to begin throughout the area.
For districts and water supply corporations that may find themselves needing more than the initial $50,000 to tackle aging infrastructure, Commissioners have agreed to allow further requests once documentation has been supplied to verify the use of the first payment.
Bids regarding solid waste services for the county were tabled to allow representatives of Waste Connections to rewrite their bid to include compactors and allow representatives of Republic Services to attend.
Also tabled was the continued discussion of roof repair for the Rusk County Jail complex. Roofing and warranty options were a more in-depth item than previously assumed and more time was needed to weigh the choices.
Returning to the Judge Pro Tem spot will be Commissioner of Precinct 2, Robert Kuykendall.
“I think Robert’s done a fine job of filling in for the past 2 years, I vote we let him keep up the good work,” jokingly motioned Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson. All votes were an unanimous aye.
Commissioners voted to accept bids for the purchase of a 3/4 ton pickup truck and reports from a dozen offices were approved, including quarterly reports from the Rusk County Environmental Specialist Tammy Honea and Community Coordinator Debbie McCoy.
Six installations from Frontier Communications were approved along/within right of ways located in Precinct 3, with an additional approved within Precinct 2.