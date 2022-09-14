Resolutions and Notices of Joint Election approved
The Rusk County Commissioners covered a long list of agenda items during Monday’s meeting. Among those were the request for approval of up to $100,000 grant from the Tocker Foundation for furniture and shelving for the Tatum Library. Both Jenn Freeman of the Rusk County Library of Henderson and April Pettigrew of the Tatum Library approached the Commissioners to ask them to approve the grant. They had previously requested the grant for a much-needed update for the Tatum Library.
The grant was approved by the Tocker Foundation and sent a letter to Pettigrew confirming the grant had been approved with instructions not to start the project until the contract had been signed and returned. Also, the invoices for shelving and furniture must be submitted. The first step however was to get the approval from the Commissioners Court first to which they unanimously approved the application.
The Tocker Foundation promotes Texas public libraries in communities of 12,000 or less. Applications are reviewed by a permanent committee of libraries appointed by the Texas Library Association.
Shannon Brown, Elections Administrator for the Rusk County Elections Office presented the Commissioners resolutions as well as the Notice of Joint General Election to be held on November 8 for approval. According to Brown one of the two resolutions was for a joint election with Henderson ISD desired to contract with the Rusk County Election Administrator as the County Election Office. Carlise ISD, Leveretts Chapel ISD, Laneville ISD, Overton ISD and City of Henderson made the same request. All were approved.
Lieutenant Charles Helton of the Henderson Police Department asked the Court for approval of a proclamation proclaiming October 4, 2022, as National Day Out.
“This is the second annual event. It’s been two or three decades since this has been done. The event is free and we will feed about 2,500 people this year. The event will be held at Fair Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,” said Helton.
He then read the proclamation after which it was approved.
Steven Schad returned to the Court to report his findings on the roofs and other maintenance issues for the Jail, Rusk County Library and Depot Museum.
“The jail is the worst of them,” said Schad.
He laid out his plan for all three buildings but recommended that they focus mostly on the jail by doing a process called a roof scan first. The Commissioner’s agreed to do the scan first and then report back with the findings.
Airport manager of the Rusk County Airport asked the Commissioners to approve a Texas Department of Transportation Grant for Routine Airport Maintenance Program as well as a grant for the Taxiway construction project at the airport. The grant is in the amount of $2.5 million and the county is responsible for ten percent of that amount as a match. The funds from the county will come from the funds of the American Rescue Plan.
Paul Kenrick the newly hired License and Weight Officer made a presentation for much needed Wheel Load Scale. He made a demonstration of the new scale verses the current one used and pointed out the new one would be safer and more productive. The request was approved.
Other agenda items approved were:
A request from SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) to placer a buried communication drop under/across or along/within the right-of-way on CR 262 in Precinct 1
A request from Eastex Telephone Co-op to place a fiber optic cable in a one-and-a-half-inch duct along/within the right-of-way on CR 262 in Precinct 2
A request from Eastex Telephone Co-op to place a fiber cable in duct along/within the right-of-way on CR 314 in Precinct 2
A request from Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association to place two-inch HDPE duct encasing fiber optic cable under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR’s 4111 and 4117 in Precinct 4