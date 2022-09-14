Tatum

 Resolutions and Notices of Joint Election approved

The Rusk County Commissioners covered a long list of agenda items during Monday’s meeting. Among those were the request for approval of up to $100,000 grant from the Tocker Foundation for furniture and shelving for the Tatum Library. Both Jenn Freeman of the Rusk County Library of Henderson and April Pettigrew of the Tatum Library approached the Commissioners to ask them to approve the grant. They had previously requested the grant for a much-needed update for the Tatum Library.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription