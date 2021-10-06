Rusk County’s recent Disaster Declaration burn ban was unanimously approved for an extension during Tuesday morning’s Commissioner’s Court meeting. Local Government Code §352.081(h) mandates that intentional outdoor burning during this time is a Class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not exceeding $500.
County Judge Joel Hale issued the declaration on Sept. 27 in an effort to reduce grass and structure fires. The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index was at 708 during this time.
During the meeting, every agenda item was unanimously approved, except the employee health care plan renewal, which passed 4-1.
The cost of the previous employee health insurance plan that the county utilized has increased, thus causing concern for the commissioners. However, the commissioners approved the renewal with the intent of discussing adding $100 to employee benefit cards in the next meeting and also reviewing the plan’s effectiveness around May.
Rusk County sheriff Johnwayne Valdez presented the commissioners with a policy to comply with Texas’ HB 2073, relating to quarantine leave for first responders. This policy will allow first responders proven to become ill with a “communicable disease” while on duty to receive paid leave while they quarantine. While there was concern over vague wording, the policy passed unanimously.
Valdez also represented the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office while the commissioners discussed approving the contact with the Rusk County Mounted Patrol. Valdez went on to commend the mounted unit for all the work they have done in the community, including patrolling Carlisle, Tatum, and West Rusk football games this season.
The commissioners approved a proclamation declaring this week as National 4-H Week. Members of the Rusk County 4-H organization read the proclamation aloud to the commissioners court.
A representative from the Women’s Center of East Texas presented the commissioners with a proclamation declaring this month as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The citizens were also encouraged to wear purple and participate in the activities organized by the Women’s Center of East Texas.
Hale nominated precinct 1 commissioner Randy Gaut and precinct 2 commissioner Robert Kuykendall to serve as members on the interview committee for selecting a new fire marshall. This motion was unanimously passed.
Additionally, the commissioners approved over 80 donated books, DVDs, and audiobooks to join the Rusk County Library System’s collection. They then approved three donations to the library totaling $400.