4H

Rusk County Burn Ban re-instated 

The Commissioners Court approved a proclamation proclaiming October 2 through 8 as National 4-H Week in Texas during their Tuesday meeting. Several local 4-H leaders of the County and State attended the meeting with four of them each reading parts of the proclamation called National 4-H Week Proclamation Celebrating Opportunity 4 All.  Commissioner Bennie Wentworth complimented all those in 4-H for all they do in the County and State and how much he appreciates them.

Tags

