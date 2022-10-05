Rusk County Burn Ban re-instated
The Commissioners Court approved a proclamation proclaiming October 2 through 8 as National 4-H Week in Texas during their Tuesday meeting. Several local 4-H leaders of the County and State attended the meeting with four of them each reading parts of the proclamation called National 4-H Week Proclamation Celebrating Opportunity 4 All. Commissioner Bennie Wentworth complimented all those in 4-H for all they do in the County and State and how much he appreciates them.
Immediately following was a request from two representatives from Daron Fredrickson and Zeus Red, a Austin, Texas Company to discuss a 312-abatement application for Rusk Solar 1, LLC for consideration as well as the creation of the Rusk Solar Reinvestment Zone they need in order to move forward with the 313-tax abatement that Henderson Independent School District passed back in May 2022.
According to a letter they presented to the Commissioners from Texas Comptroller’s Office a Letter of Completeness of HISD’s 313 agreement and were now asking for a 312 agreement from the Court to move forward with the Solar and Wind Project in Rusk County to which the representatives said was under-utilized. They further explained that this was not committing the Court to any agreement but was only to start the application process. They also explained that they would need to establish the reinvestment zone first before addressing the 10-year tax abatement they would be asking for later.
Commissioner Bennie Whitworth asked, “How many jobs will this create?”
They replied, “Only three.”
They did tell the Commissioners that this would be a 30-to-35-year project. This prompted the Commissioners to ask a lot of questions about the location of the project as well as how the landowners would respond to their being an easement on their land.
“The fact that the project will not create jobs, and this is an agricultural area and although electrical power is important, I have some concerns in providing a tax abatement,” Commissioner Whitworth said.
One of the representatives said, “This is not a commitment for anything but to accept the application. We will come back later and ask for an agreement for consideration about that (tax abatement).”
“Commissioner Robert Kuykendall said, “I’m not for this at all, I have concerns for the property owners.”
One representative replied, “No landowner can be forced to participate.”
Commissioner Whitworth replied, “I’m not for a tax abatement and I will vote no.”
Commissioner Greg Gibson said, “I’m not for it at all especially the tax abatement. I’m not against it (the solar project) being built.”
Commissioner Robert Kuykendall then said, “I’m not for the tax abatement either.”
The Court unanimously voted no to the request for the application to pursue the 312-abatement agreement.
Next on the agenda was an update from Steven Schaad on the three roof projects and possibly proceed with requesting bids for the projects. He told the Commissioners that there were active moisture areas on the Rusk County Jail that needed to be addressed. He further told them that it did not need to be reroofed and as a result there would be significant savings on the current roof of the jail. The other two projects, Rusk County Library and The Depot roofs were ok just need some maintenance, but a safety ladder was needed for the library roof. The Commissioners gave the approval to move forward with bids.
Rusk County Airport Manager Alexa McAnally present for approval a letter of intent from Circle C Aviation Services for a revised drawing for the previously approved building site. They are now requesting to build a 200x200 building site instead of the 100x100 site previously approved. The Commissioners approved the request.
Rusk County Treasurer Andy Vinson along with two representatives from Services Insurance Group (SIG) Agency of Henderson asking the Court to approve the company as the carrier for the County’s employee health insurance. Vinson thanked those that served on the insurance committee for their help in selecting a new health insurance carrier. For years the County had used Blue Cross Blue Shield through the TAC (Texas Association of Counties). But after the rising cost in premiums, they decided to seek out another carrier.
“We (the committee) recommend that we switch to United Health Care through SIG,” Vinson said.
The representatives recommended that they hold pre-enrollment meetings with all employees prior to the open enrollment. It was passed by the Court to switch carriers and to have the pre-enrollment meetings.
Near the end of the meeting Rusk County Fire Marshall Terry Linder approached the Commissioners and gave a monthly report of the potential fire conditions in the county due to dry weather and lack of rain. Therefore, he recommended that a burn ban be re-instated. It was unanimously approved.
Other agenda items approved were:
A proposed interlocal cooperation contract with the between the County and the City of Tatum
Jayden’s Meadow Subdivision located on CR 186 in Precinct 1
The Indigent Defense resolution
A request from Eastex Telephone Co-op to place a fiber optic cable in a 1 and half inch duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 325D and CR 326 in precinct 3
A request from Cross Roads to place a road bore for a two inch water line under/across or along the right-of-way of CR 186 in Precinct 1
Earlier that morning The Commissioners Court conducted a workshop for the final Rusk County Broadband Final Mapping. Representatives from East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) went over the final plans with very few changes to move forward with the final plan. The next step will be to send it to the contractors for estimated costs then that will be presented at a future Commissioners Court meeting for approval to then send it for the Federal Grants.