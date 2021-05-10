Masses of Henderson and Rusk County officials and residents flocked to the front steps of the Rusk County Courthouse Thursday, May 6, 2021, to commemorate the 69th annual National Day of Prayer.
County Judge Joel Hale kicked off the event by welcoming all in attendance and announcing Charles Helton, Chamber President and member of the Henderson Police Department Lieutenant, who addressed the history of the National Day of Prayer. “For the Lord is the spirit and wherever the spirit of the Lord is there is freedom,” said Helton quoting 2 Corinthians 3:17. “Setting aside times of prayer and fasting as a nation has been a part of America’s history since the beginning.”
Precinct 5 Constable Trey Hacker followed, leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall, Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut all lead touching and heartfelt prayers for our local, state, and national governments and each resident. They all asked for God’s guidance on the decisions made and those tasked with making them.
Pastor Luke Brown of Calvary Baptist Church delivered a lively devotional based on Luke 18 asking what is God up to. He offered Biblical assurance that God knows exactly what he’s doing. “Don’t stop asking God to move in Henderson. Don’t stop asking God to move in Texas or the United States or around the world,” said Brown, encouraging all that could hear to continue to pray and trust that God’s will is the only path.
Henderson Police Department Chaplin Stacie Horne, despite some technical difficulties with a much too tall microphone stand, delivered the closing prayer and remarked upon the vastness of the prayer connection on this day “as we stand here in this county to pray joined with each other county each other city, each church, school, home, that’s praying across this nation.”
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked to “turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
Each year, the President signs a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. The modern law formalizing its observance was enacted in 1952, although its origins date back to a mandate by George Washington, the first President of the United States.