TYLER – On December 28, 2020, at 11:25 a.m., Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of FM 757 and FM 2767 in Smith County, approximately eight miles east of the city of Tyler.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 2017 GMC Sierra was traveling south on FM 757, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, and pulled into the path of a 2019 Peterbilt 337 truck that was traveling eastbound on FM 2767.
The driver of the GMC was identified as Juan Manuel Villanueva, 26, of Overton. Villanueva was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in serious condition.
A passenger, Sara Vasquez, 53, of Overton was pronounced at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Three other passengers, a 13-year-old female, a 15-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male were also pronounced at the scene by Judge Dunklin and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as John Paul Wilkins, 53, of Gladewater. Wilkins was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.