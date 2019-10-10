The Optimist Club of Henderson has chosen their Boy and Girl of the Month for September. The students selected this month are Grace Colley, daughter of Wesley and Leandria Colley and Brady Odom, son of Shane and Andrea Odom.
Honoree Grace Colley is a member of the Interact and the Key clubs. She is proud to have taken advanced (PAP and AP) classes since the eighth grade and her enrollment in dual credit classes.
Having participated in both volleyball and cheerleading in her years at Henderson High School, Colley received the Academic All-District award and was nominated for All-American in cheerleading. She believes that her participation in these sports has taught her to be a leader and an effective time manager.
Colley is affiliated with First United Methodist Church but she also participates in youth activities with First Baptist Church. She feels her church involvement has shown her the joy of helping others in need and helped her realize how blessed is her life.
She would like to thank her parents for supporting all of her scholastic endeavors and loving her unconditionally.
Honoree Brady Odom is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and received the Academic All-District award. He is proud to have received this award considering the difficulty of focusing on both sports and academia during football season.
Playing both football and baseball, Brady has received a multitude of awards. He’s been named First Team All-District Linebacker, two times, All-State Linebacker, also two times, Defensive MVP, three times and Pitcher of the Year All-District. He feels the times he’s dedicated to sports has taught him perseverance and leadership skills.
Odom is affiliated with First Baptist Church of Henderson and believes his time in the church has taught him many life lessons and led him down the path to becoming a Godly man.
Odom enjoys fishing, hunting, playing sports and spending time with his many friends. He would like to thank his parents for always being available for him and express his love for them.