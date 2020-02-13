The Wise Up Rusk County Coalition will be presenting a Community Forum on local drug use and how to prevent it.
The event, entitled “What Everyone Should Know about Vaping, Opioids and other drugs in our schools and communities,” will feature information on identification and prevention.
Mandy Watson, with Texas Department of State Health Services’s office in Tyler, will talk about the effects of vaping on children.
“This is no longer a challenge or crises,” Watson said, explaining the need for the forum. “This is an epidemic. And I believe that knowledge is power. The more we know about drugs and their effects, the better we can be prepared to help our youth avoid them and prevent drug use.”
David Roberts, from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office will discuss opioids usage in our community and other drugs that being used by students in our schools. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Tommy McDaniel Building at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center on FM-13, west of Henderson. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.