Henderson Lions athletic director and head coach spoke to the Henderson Rotarians Thursday about the kids and football this year in Henderson.
“I am so blessed to work with the kids,” said Coach Phil Castles.
Actually most of his remarks were about the kids rather than football. Of course he did talk football after all he is a coach.
Castles told the group that he became a coach because of the influence his coaches had on him as a player.
“The best thing about football this year is what we put into the kids,” Castles said.
According to Castles they are allowed to work at football one hour per day. Also, more kids have turned out this summer than any other summer since he has been head football coach. He has been at Henderson since 2013.
Since Henderson is in a 4-A district they get to start playing football in August where larger districts have to wait until September to play.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the ever-changing UIL rulings the team has had to rearrange several games and things keep changing almost daily.
Castles said, “We have had three notifications from UIL in the last seven days. We don’t know what will happen next.”
The latest UIL ruling has stated that all stadiums are allowed only half the capacity of their stadium this year. This includes all the players, coaches, trainers, cheerleaders and band.
What that means for the Lion’s stadium is they will have only 1,800 tickets available on the home side of the stadium that will leave only 1,500 tickets available for parents, season ticket holders and other family members and friends.
The visitor side of the stadium will have only 900 tickets available with a possible 100 of those tickets available for Henderson.
“We are currently working on a system for a minimum of two parents and some season ticketholders,” Castles said.
Because of the Coronavirus restrictions tickets will be sold at the stadium only since guests are not allowed on campus.
At the end of the meeting Castles was asked by a guest at the Rotary Club, what was the number one need for the team this year?
Castles replied, “Our number one need right now is prayer for our kids, especially spiritually.”