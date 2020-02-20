Thornton Wilder’s Our Town premiers at Henderson Civic Theater on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30.
Set in a small, fictitious town in New Hampshire, Our Town follows the lives of two families as their children grow up, get married, and experience the best and worst of life.
Wilder wrote Our Town during a time that live theater was becoming more elaborate. He endeavored to take theater back to its purest form where the production relied on the story, the actors, and the audience’s ability to connect with both.
Presented with minimal set and props, Our Town achieves just that. Henderson Civic Theatre has brought together a group of talented actors including Jen Maddox who returns to the stage after her role as Miss Maudie in last season’s To Kill a Mockingbird.
Maddox takes on the enormous role of the stage manager who serves as a narrator throughout the production introducing the town and breaking the fourth wall to connect with the audience throughout the story.
Haley Hanks gives a stunning performance as Emily Webb playing across from Jacob Driver as George Gibbs.
Directed by Nikki Driver, Our Town is a family-friendly production that will make you laugh, make you think, and break your heart all in the course of an evening.
Tickets can be purchased through the website, hendersoncivictheatre.org <http://hendersoncivictheatre.org>, or you can call 903-657-2968 to make a reservation. Don’t miss one of the six performances. Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28 to March 1. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30, while the Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m.