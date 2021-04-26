On Saturday April 17, the City of Henderson, Keep Henderson Beautiful and Republic Services sponsored a citywide cleanup event to clean up Henderson and provide a service for its citizens to clean up their properties.
“All in all this was one of the most successful clean up days the city has ever had,” said Billy Hughes, Community Development Director. “We would like to thank Gene Keenon with Republic Services for his help with this project.”
The results of the event were 176 vehicles (most with trailers) came through the gates. Fourteen roll off dumpsters were used and 39 ½ tons of debris and trash were delivered to the landfill by Republic Services.
There were approximately 312 tires were brought in for recycling and approximately five pallets of old electronic items, (televisions, computers, monitors, printers, and stereo equipment plus several trailers loaded with tree limbs and brush that were not put in the dumpsters.