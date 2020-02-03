OVERTON – There are fewer big headaches for small town that when frequently used equipment goes belly up.
Such is the case this month in Overton when the city’s sewer vacuum truck seized up and quit working.
The headache is two fold – the sewer maintenance falls behind and city leaders have to come up with tens-of-thousands of dollars for a replacement.
Staff knew a problem was boiling when it reported to council back in the early fall the 1991 Vac-Con Jetting truck was experiencing engine issues and it would soon become “unrepairable.”
According to the city, the current 1993 Vac-Con truck was purchased used for $43,000 in early 2012 and puts out about 1,000 – 1,500 psi with a 500-foot hose. It weighs over 15 tons, empty.
In a meeting Jan. 24, city council authorized the purchase and financing of a sewer jet truck, a mini-excavator, and a utility truck with crane, according to a city spokesperson
“Since these pieces of equipment are used, the authorization is contingent upon the equipment passing inspection by a mechanic,” said city controller Wendy Bates. “Financing amount authorized was up to $87,500 with four year term.”
The city council also approved a market wage adjustment for certain personnel within the Police and Dispatch Departments.
The city is also advertising for a financial director, according to the city’s website. The job was posted Jan. 27.