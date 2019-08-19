The Henderson City Council agreed Tuesday night that it was time to replace the city’s outdated municipal software with a more modern version called Incode by Tyler Technologies, Inc.
This new software would include mainly the financial department personnel, municipal court, utility billing and My Civic (mobile app).
“This change in services would replace the outdated system of STW that the City has worked with for several years with no updates,” said City Manager, Jay Abercrombie.
The financial impact to the city will be a one-time fee of $301,990 and annual recurring fees of $55,472.
After two public hearings and no citizen input for the annual budget and tax rate the Council awarded a bid for the construction of the Eastside Sewer Main to John Wright Construction.
According to Randy Boyd, Public Utilities Director, the sewer main was installed in the fifties, which consisted of clay pipe and brick manholes. The pipe and brick are starting to collapse and allow storm water to enter the system.
Out of seven bids Wright’s bid of $1,275,286.60 was the lowest bid.
The Council also agreed to enter into an Inter-Local Agreement with the City of Longview to provide Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and City Works programs for the City of Henderson.
After a presentation from HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Executive Director John Clary concerning a speculative industrial building to be built with HEDCO funds the Council approved it agenda item.
The building will be built on property owned by HEDCO on Frisco Street and used to market Henderson to prospected industrial companies. It will consist of a 20,000 square feet and expandable to 40,000 square feet. The project is expected to cost around $1,750,000.
Other approved agenda items were re-appointment of four Preservation Committee Members, re-appointment of four Civic Center Advisory Committee Members and re-appointment of three Board of Adjustment Members.
The Council also approved entering into a Joint Agreement with Rusk County Elections Department to run the Municipal Election scheduled for November 5, 2019 as well as a resolution of Voting System Adoption for all of Rusk County Elections.