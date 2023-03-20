In a near repeat of Open Meetings violating incidents occurring in the April 2022 termination of Kay Dyer, Tatum City Council motioned to enter Executive Session to discuss the job performance of City Secretary Stormy Rodriguez, who requested the discussion be held in Open Session.
Upon the return of the audience of Tatum residents, Rodriguez handed each council member and Mayor Don Hall a sealed envelope containing her letter of resignation, in which she alleges continuous incidents of verbal harassment and indications of a hostile work environment. Not wanting to increase the workload of her current co-workers, Rodriguez left the determination of her end date up to the council.
“She put in her two weeks,” said Hall. “Let’s make it two weeks.”
Council member Tate Smith voiced gratitude for Rodriguez’s willingness to stay on while a suitable replacement could be found and reflected on the troubles that arose in previous secretary-free spans.
“If you’re willing to stay until we find somebody, I’d say two weeks and we check back with you,” said Smith. “If you’re willing to stay another week and we haven’t found anybody yet I think that’s best unless y’all just want her gone.”
In an agenda item also revolving around Rodriguez, the council discussed a possible revision of the City Employment Policy and Vacation Pay. While most within the city would agree, and openly voice the opinion, that the text was clear that non-supervisory employees must work a year before accruing vacation time, Mayor Hall had allegedly approved premature vacation time for Rodriguez but became the leading voice in allegations that she attempted to knowingly siphon city funds by paying herself for time that she didn’t have.
Defending her position that confusion on the supervisory status of the City Secretary position lead her to believe her time began to accrue after her probationary period was complete. No response from city officials when the question was asked prompted her to move forward with her plans as her time had already been approved by the mayor.
“What are we talking about here,” asked Smith, seemingly troubled by the confusion. “Are we talking about rewriting the policy or are we talking about Stormy?”
Reactions to the hot-bed issue opened the door for multiple public comments including the mayor’s wife expressing her opinion that the policy documentation was in desperate need of revision because grammatical, punctuation, and phrasing errors have rendered the handbook virtually unintelligible, and a poor reflection of the city.
The item was tabled to allow revisions to the policy book to begin.
Also tabled was the discussion of selling the City dump truck to purchase a dump trailer.
Public Works Supervisor, Michael Morton alerted the council that such a purchase is unnecessary as a dump trailer would be so rarely used that it would be a waste.
Justice of the Peace from Precinct 5, Judge Jana Enloe, was approved to handle magistrations for city offenders, to lighten the load of Municipal Judge Bonnie Miller. Enloe will perform bond hearings on Tatum offenders housed in the Rusk County Jail complex on weekends and times when Judge Miller might be unavailable.
Rayford Gibson was renamed Elections Judge by the council despite some contention from other city employees. After last year’s election was marred by reports of the presence of a recording device during the voting cycle, Gibson contacted the Secretary of State to report the incident leaving members of the Tatum Police Department believing that Gibson wished to see them incarcerated for their knowledge of the device.
Keeping with TPD, Tatum resident and long-time volunteer Tim Cutright was approved to be brought onto the force in a paid part-time position.
“He’s been a great help to the department,” touted Chief James Smith. “He’s super knowledgable, he’s always willing to help. I’ve had nothing but good things to say about Mr. Cutright and I think he would be an excellent addition to the team.”