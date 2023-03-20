In a near repeat of Open Meetings violating incidents occurring in the April 2022 termination of Kay Dyer, Tatum City Council motioned to enter Executive Session to discuss the job performance of City Secretary Stormy Rodriguez, who requested the discussion be held in Open Session. 

Upon the return of the audience of Tatum residents, Rodriguez handed each council member and Mayor Don Hall a sealed envelope containing her letter of resignation, in which she alleges continuous incidents of verbal harassment and indications of a hostile work environment. Not wanting to increase the workload of her current co-workers, Rodriguez left the determination of her end date up to the council. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription