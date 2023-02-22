Feb

The City of Tatum returned remarkable sales tax revenue totals for the month of February with triple-digit gains over previous monthly totals. 

Tatum’s monthly totals skyrocketed with a reported 194.29% gain in monthly net payments, with a total of $64,863 over last year’s $33,383. The city’s year-to-date payment got a huge boost from the monthly gains coming in at $130,281 for a nearly 121% increase. 

