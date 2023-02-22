The City of Tatum returned remarkable sales tax revenue totals for the month of February with triple-digit gains over previous monthly totals.
Tatum’s monthly totals skyrocketed with a reported 194.29% gain in monthly net payments, with a total of $64,863 over last year’s $33,383. The city’s year-to-date payment got a huge boost from the monthly gains coming in at $130,281 for a nearly 121% increase.
Reklaw returned a nearly 36% increase with a February total of $1,684, for a more than $400 increase from last year’s comparable totals. The small town shows continued gains with more than $600 growth over the February 2022 year-to-date total.
The city of Overton reported a healthy monthly increase of 23.71% with a total of $54,051 over last year’s $43,690. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals bringing them to 20.15% with a total of $94,960.
Continuing along its consistent path of steady growth, Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $911,671 for a 22.85% increase over last year’s $742,063. This consistent climb translates into positive showings in year-to-date totals with a nearly 20% gain, translating into more than $200,000.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals took a dive with a 23.63% loss, coming in at $26,045 under last year’s 34,104. Year-to-date totals took a hit coming in at just under $48,000 compared to last year’s $53,702.
The county, as a whole, recorded a notable increase with 2023’s year-to-date totals at $1,861,417 over last year’s $1,519,521, a growth of more than $340,000, a positive trend for 2023.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue marked another huge gain coming in at $1,773,046 over last year’s $1,567,258, for a 13% increase. Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 6% in monthly sales tax payments and a year-to-date totaling more than $8.5 million. Tyler’s tax revenues showed a $220,000 increase over 2022’s totals while Nacogdoches reported a 1.76% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with a February total of $1,576,703.