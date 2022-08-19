Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks.
Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by a member of the Texas Rangers division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, were employees of the Tatum Economic Development Corporation, former and current members of the Tatum Police Department, former and current council members, the previous mayor, and city employees.
Unable to specifically verify any details, City of Tatum Mayor Don Hall stated, “This is an ongoing investigation and I can’t comment further.”
Doors to Tatum Economic Development Corporation offices have been locked and signs posted refusing entry pending an investigation by Tatum Police Chief Jack Lanier, Jr. and whispers abound that TEDCO Coordinator Janie Lassen has been discouraged from entering the facility until the completion of the inquiry.
Tatum Volunteer Fire Department Chief and regularly-hired City Elections overseer Rayford Gibson, upon hearing whispers of the device’s discovery, alerted city officials to the possibility that recent city elections had been held in view or in audio range of the recording device. Intentions were expressed to file a formal report with the office of the Secretary of State, but no final word has been received.
While public recording is a Constitutionally-protected action and Texas One-Party Consent laws generally do away with cases of illegal recording, Texas Penal Code, Section 16.02, explains that the unlawful interception, use, or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications becomes an offense with the person:
(1) intentionally intercepts, endeavors to intercept, or procures another person to intercept or endeavor to intercept a wire, oral, or electronic communication;
(2) intentionally discloses or endeavors to disclose to another person the contents of a wire, oral, or electronic communication if the person knows or has reason to know the information was obtained through the interception of a wire, oral, or electronic communication in violation of this subsection;
(3) intentionally uses or endeavors to use the contents of a wire, oral, or electronic communication if the person knows or is reckless about whether the information was obtained through the interception of a wire, oral, or electronic communication in violation of this subsection;
(4) knowingly or intentionally effects a covert entry for the purpose of intercepting wire, oral, or electronic communications without court order or authorization; or
(5) intentionally uses, endeavors to use, or procures any other person to use or endeavor to use any interception device to intercept any oral communication.