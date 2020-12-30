With current Overton Chief of Police, Clyde Carter’s promotion to City Manager, the City of Overton is searching for a viable replacement to fill his position and place in the community.
The future Chief of Police will plan, coordinate, manage, and direct the operations and activities of the City’s Police Department, providing oversight for the Department’s field and administrative support functions. The Chief will oversee the City’s public safety communications function, develop, administer, and coordinate the delivery of law enforcement programming. The candidate will respond to law enforcement inquiries and complaints while serving as a member of the City’s management team and supervising assigned personnel.
Applicants must possess and maintain the following Licenses /Certifications during the course of employment:
High School diploma or General Education Degree;
Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice or related field;
Experience in Law Enforcement Telecommunications; and
Five (5) years’ law enforcement experience, including two (2) years working in a supervisory role OR an equivalent combination of education and experience.
LICENSE/CERTIFICATE:
Valid Class C Texas drivers’ license
TCOLE approved Telecommunications Operators Certification or the ability to obtain said certification;
Intermediate Texas Peace Officer License is required; and
Master Texas Peace Officer License is preferred, but not required.
Physical requirements of this position are:
Ability to read, write, and comprehend the English language;
Ability to demonstrate effective communication of ideas both verbally and in written form using the English language;
Ability to communicate in the English language under strained circumstances;
Work is performed in and around law enforcement facilities and in the field. The candidate will be subject to sitting, standing, walking, bending, reaching, kneeling, driving, interacting with suspects, and lifting of objects up to 50 pounds;
Exposure to variable weather conditions, natural or man-made disasters, general driving hazards, crime scenes, firearms, hazardous chemicals, and infectious diseases are involved;
Ability to develop and maintain a positive working relationship with the general public;
Ability to understand and follow City/Departmental policies, rules, and regulations;
Ability to identify and distinguish between primary colors;
Ability to pass background investigation by the City of Overton Police Department;
Ability to pass a medical examination polygraph and/or drug screen if required by the City of Overton and/or the State of Texas;
Ability to pass a psychological examination; and
Ability to demonstrate basic mathematical ability, in addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
The City of Overton is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In compliance with the Disabilities Act (ADA), the City of Overton will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities.
Applications will be accepted through January 17, 2021, at 5 p.m.
For full details, please see the Texas Municipal League Career Center at https://tml.careerwebsite.com/job/chief-of-police/55439778/